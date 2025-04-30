Left Menu

EU's Strategic Moves Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The European Union is devising a contingency plan to maintain economic sanctions against Russia if the U.S. decides to withdraw from Ukraine peace talks. EU's foreign policy head, Kaja Kallas, emphasized the importance of focusing on the current plan while coordinating with international partners to uphold sanctions.

The European Union is strategically formulating a contingency plan to ensure the continuation of economic sanctions against Russia, should the Trump administration opt to disengage from Ukraine peace negotiations, according to Kaja Kallas, the EU's chief representative for foreign and security policy.

Kallas indicated that there are indications the U.S. might consider leaving Ukraine out of its negotiations with Russia due to the complex nature of achieving a diplomatic resolution.

Despite this, she reinforced the importance of persisting with the ongoing talks, noting the collaborative efforts with Washington and other global partners to sustain the western sanctions framework.

