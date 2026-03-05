Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Talks Renew Hope
The U.S. dollar declined as investor sentiment improved on hopes of Middle East peace talks, particularly after news of Iran's openness to discussions with the U.S. The euro, yen, and pound showed varied responses, while market focus remained on geopolitical developments and concerns about global inflation.
The U.S. dollar saw a decline on Wednesday as optimism surged over potential Middle East peace talks, offsetting the previous session's highs. This shift in sentiment comes after a New York Times report suggested Iran's willingness to engage in dialogue with the U.S., easing investor concerns.
Correspondingly, the euro made slight gains at 0.2% increase to $1.1632, recovering from its weakest stance since late November. The dollar index fell 0.3%, showing a broad trend of decreasing reliance on the greenback as a safe-haven currency amidst reducing tensions.
Geopolitical developments continue to steer market directions. Meanwhile, U.S. economic indicators, such as a rise in private payrolls and ISM's nonmanufacturing PMI, had little effect on currency markets. The options market reveals increasing euro bearishness, with traders adjusting to potential volatility in natural gas prices affecting Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
