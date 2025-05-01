Left Menu

Justice Demand Intensifies After Pahalgam Attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for justice for the Pahalgam terror attack victims, following discussions with US Secretary of State - Marco Rubio. The attack has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, prompting India's vow to punish those with cross-border ties to the incident.

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urgently called for justice, underscoring the need to hold accountable the perpetrators, backers, and planners. This demand was emphasized during a crucial phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The dialogue came at a pivotal moment as tensions have heightened between India and Pakistan following the April 22 attack, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 civilians. With emotions running high, both nations are under increased scrutiny to find peaceful resolutions amid escalating upheaval.

Jaishankar communicated India's firm stance on the matter through social media, stating on 'X' that those involved, especially with 'cross-border linkages,' should face severe consequences. The promise of intense reprisals serves as a stark warning to any parties intending to destabilize regional peace.

