Left Menu

Sharmila Challenges Naidu over Andhra Pradesh Capital Funding

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y S Sharmila has questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's approach of building Amaravati with loans, urging Prime Minister Modi to provide a grant. She criticizes the TDP and YSRCP for pandering to Modi, and protested her house arrest by Naidu's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:01 IST
Sharmila Challenges Naidu over Andhra Pradesh Capital Funding
Sharmila
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y S Sharmila has openly questioned the state's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, regarding the need to construct the capital city of Amaravati with borrowed funds. She has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a substantial grant to aid the project.

Raising concerns about the debt burden on the state, Sharmila asserted that acquiring loans for the city's development is counterproductive. She criticized the TDP-led NDA government for its financial management and pointed to the availability of a significant land bank of 54,000 acres for the capital's construction.

In a bold statement, Sharmila accused both the TDP and YSRCP of being overly subservient to Modi. She highlighted that despite laying Amaravati's foundation in 2015, Modi has not substantially reviewed or funded the project. Her house arrest by the state government has further fueled her criticism of Naidu's regime and its governance tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025