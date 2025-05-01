Sharmila Challenges Naidu over Andhra Pradesh Capital Funding

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y S Sharmila has openly questioned the state's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, regarding the need to construct the capital city of Amaravati with borrowed funds. She has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a substantial grant to aid the project.

Raising concerns about the debt burden on the state, Sharmila asserted that acquiring loans for the city's development is counterproductive. She criticized the TDP-led NDA government for its financial management and pointed to the availability of a significant land bank of 54,000 acres for the capital's construction.

In a bold statement, Sharmila accused both the TDP and YSRCP of being overly subservient to Modi. She highlighted that despite laying Amaravati's foundation in 2015, Modi has not substantially reviewed or funded the project. Her house arrest by the state government has further fueled her criticism of Naidu's regime and its governance tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)