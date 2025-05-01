Afzal Ansari's Call for Unity and Justice Amidst National Tension

SP MP Afzal Ansari has voiced strong criticism against the Indian central government following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, condemning the subsequent targeting of Muslims and Kashmiri students. He equated those spreading religious hatred domestically to terrorists.

Speaking at Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey's residence, Ansari blamed the Narendra Modi government for security lapses, questioning how terrorists infiltrated so deeply into Indian territory. He called for a robust retaliation and integration of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back into India, noting a national consensus on the matter.

Ansari highlighted incidents of violence against Kashmiri students in Punjab and vandalism of Muslim-owned shops in Haryana as examples of domestic terror acts. He accused the government of fostering elements that perpetuate such violence. Additionally, he linked the central government's decision for a caste-based census to pressure from the Samajwadi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)