Left Menu

Afzal Ansari's Call for Unity and Justice Amidst National Tension

SP MP Afzal Ansari criticizes the central government over the Pahalgam attack and the targeting of Muslims and Kashmiri students. He stresses the need for a united response, reclaiming PoK, and addressing domestic violence spurred by government-supported elements. Ansari attributes the caste census decision to SP's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:57 IST
Afzal Ansari's Call for Unity and Justice Amidst National Tension
Afzal Ansari
  • Country:
  • India

SP MP Afzal Ansari has voiced strong criticism against the Indian central government following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, condemning the subsequent targeting of Muslims and Kashmiri students. He equated those spreading religious hatred domestically to terrorists.

Speaking at Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey's residence, Ansari blamed the Narendra Modi government for security lapses, questioning how terrorists infiltrated so deeply into Indian territory. He called for a robust retaliation and integration of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back into India, noting a national consensus on the matter.

Ansari highlighted incidents of violence against Kashmiri students in Punjab and vandalism of Muslim-owned shops in Haryana as examples of domestic terror acts. He accused the government of fostering elements that perpetuate such violence. Additionally, he linked the central government's decision for a caste-based census to pressure from the Samajwadi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025