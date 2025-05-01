Congress Challenges Modi's Sudden Caste Census Decision

The Congress party launched a scathing critique of the government's decision to introduce caste enumeration in the next census, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is adept at providing 'a headline without a deadline'.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh expressed doubts regarding the government's intentions, urging a swift census process and questioning why the 50% reservation barrier remains. Ramesh pointed out inconsistencies in funding and past government promises, suggesting the announcement is merely political.

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi supported caste enumeration but demanded clear timelines. Ramesh further highlighted that the Congress campaign forced the government's hand, despite some states conducting similar surveys. The Union blames non-transparent state surveys for societal doubts.

