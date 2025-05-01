Left Menu

Congress Challenges Modi's Sudden Caste Census Decision

Congress criticized the government's announcement to include caste enumeration in the census, accusing PM Modi of creating distractions without clear plans. The party demands the removal of the 50% reservation cap and constitutional amendments, questioning the government’s true intentions and urging a clear timeline for the census implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:58 IST
Congress Challenges Modi's Sudden Caste Census Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party launched a scathing critique of the government's decision to introduce caste enumeration in the next census, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is adept at providing 'a headline without a deadline'.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh expressed doubts regarding the government's intentions, urging a swift census process and questioning why the 50% reservation barrier remains. Ramesh pointed out inconsistencies in funding and past government promises, suggesting the announcement is merely political.

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi supported caste enumeration but demanded clear timelines. Ramesh further highlighted that the Congress campaign forced the government's hand, despite some states conducting similar surveys. The Union blames non-transparent state surveys for societal doubts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025