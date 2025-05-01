Left Menu

Han Duck-soo Resigns: A Shift in South Korean Political Landscape

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo resigns to possibly run in the upcoming presidential election. With a strong background in economics and public service, Han seeks to lead a unified conservative front. Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok will serve as acting president until a new leader is elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:16 IST
South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo announced his resignation on Thursday amid mounting speculation about his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election. The veteran bureaucrat is expected to join the race as a conservative candidate, with an official campaign launch anticipated on Friday.

Han's statement reflects a decision to pursue a 'heavier responsibility,' leaving his current duties as acting president. Appointed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Han's resignation comes ahead of the by-election scheduled for June 3. His alignment with the People Power Party is expected to challenge liberal front-runner Lee Jae-myung.

With a rich career spanning decades in both conservative and liberal administrations, Han's economic expertise and leadership roles have positioned him as a formidable candidate. However, critics question his political influence, age, and leadership style. Until the election, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok steps in as acting president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

