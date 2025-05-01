In a move stirring international waters, a minerals deal between Ukraine and the United States has sparked sharp criticism from Russia. According to senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev, the agreement, signed on Wednesday in Washington, aims to make Ukraine pay for U.S. military aid through its mineral wealth, influencing future defense collaborations.

The Kyiv Post reported that the Trump administration informed Congress of intentions to authorize substantial defense exports to Ukraine, marking a significant policy shift. While Reuters has not exhaustively confirmed these claims, Medvedev's remarks highlight growing geopolitical friction.

Moscow and Kyiv remain at a deadlock regarding peace talks, with conflicting demands for an immediate ceasefire. This development adds another layer of complexity to current negotiations, as Russia perceives the U.S. as instilling a more powerful influence over Ukrainian sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)