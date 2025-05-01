Pradhan Criticizes Yadav Amid Political Tensions on Caste Census

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday took a sharp jab at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, alleging that the RJD leader uses his familial connections for political leverage. Pradhan advised such politicians to refrain from moralizing on issues like the caste census and instead focus on self-improvement.

Pradhan's comments surfaced following Yadav's optimistic reception of the central government's decision to conduct a caste enumeration alongside the national census. Yadav stated that the move is a rebuke to those who accused him of casteism and reiterated its necessity for addressing backward class issues.

Meanwhile, Yadav noted that the actual advocacy for a caste census was led by Bihar's CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, criticizing PM Modi for previously denying the proposal. In contrast, Pradhan applauded Modi's decisive leadership in advancing the caste census, contrasting it with Congress's historic inaction on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)