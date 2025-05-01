Left Menu

Pradhan Criticizes Yadav Amid Political Tensions on Caste Census

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of exploiting his familial ties for political gains. Pradhan's remarks follow the announcement of a national caste census, a move Yadav claimed as a victory led by Bihar CM. Pradhan praised PM Modi's leadership in this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:04 IST
Pradhan Criticizes Yadav Amid Political Tensions on Caste Census
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday took a sharp jab at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, alleging that the RJD leader uses his familial connections for political leverage. Pradhan advised such politicians to refrain from moralizing on issues like the caste census and instead focus on self-improvement.

Pradhan's comments surfaced following Yadav's optimistic reception of the central government's decision to conduct a caste enumeration alongside the national census. Yadav stated that the move is a rebuke to those who accused him of casteism and reiterated its necessity for addressing backward class issues.

Meanwhile, Yadav noted that the actual advocacy for a caste census was led by Bihar's CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, criticizing PM Modi for previously denying the proposal. In contrast, Pradhan applauded Modi's decisive leadership in advancing the caste census, contrasting it with Congress's historic inaction on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025