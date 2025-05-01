Congress Hails Caste Census Move, Credits Rahul Gandhi's Campaign for Pressure

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has welcomed the central government's decision to conduct a nationwide caste census, highlighting Congress's unwavering commitment to social justice. Shivakumar credits Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign for persuading the Centre to take this significant step.

Shivakumar stressed the importance of the caste census in ensuring equitable justice across societal sections. He emphasized that Congress governments are prepared to collaborate fully with the system to uphold justice based on this enumeration.

In contrast, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw raised concerns over states conducting independent caste surveys, arguing that many lacked transparency and had political motives. To safeguard the integrity of social justice initiatives, the Centre advocates integrating caste enumeration within the main census framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)