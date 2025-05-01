Amit Shah Vows Justice for Pahalgam Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday pledged to bring all terrorists linked to the Pahalgam attack to justice, stating that none will be spared for their involvement in the heinous act.

Speaking at an event in Assam where he unveiled a statue of Upendra Nath Brahma, a leader of the Bodo community, Shah emphasized the government's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. He assured that those responsible for the attack, which claimed 26 lives in the tourist town of Pahalgam, would be relentlessly pursued.

The ceremony was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other regional leaders. Shah reaffirmed that the fight against terrorism would continue unabated until the threat is completely eradicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)