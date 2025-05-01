Nasir Aslam Wani Condemns Terrorism, Backs Labour Welfare at International Labour Day
Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani, condemned terrorism during a function on International Labour Day. Emphasizing the National Conference's commitment to eradicating terrorism, Wani supported measures against cross-border terrorism. Minister Satish Sharma announced new IT parks to generate local employment and strengthen labour rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, made a strong condemnation of terrorism at an International Labour Day event held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu.
Wani reiterated the National Conference's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism, fully endorsing the Centre's efforts against cross-border threats. He emphasized that Pakistan must face the consequences of its actions.
Minister Satish Sharma highlighted the government's focus on labour rights and announced new IT parks to boost local employment, underscoring the need for vigilance against terrorism while bolstering the cooperative sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SRMIST Elevates IoT Innovation with International Conference ICIOT 2025
Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact Against Cross-Border Terrorism
Telangana Unites in Crisis: Support Helpline and Swift Action Amid Pahalgam Attack
Political Drama Unfolds as JD-U Skips Key Meeting on Pahalgam Attack
Kashmir Unites in Grief: Pahalgam Attack Sparks Protest and Mourning