Nasir Aslam Wani Condemns Terrorism, Backs Labour Welfare at International Labour Day

Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, made a strong condemnation of terrorism at an International Labour Day event held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu.

Wani reiterated the National Conference's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism, fully endorsing the Centre's efforts against cross-border threats. He emphasized that Pakistan must face the consequences of its actions.

Minister Satish Sharma highlighted the government's focus on labour rights and announced new IT parks to boost local employment, underscoring the need for vigilance against terrorism while bolstering the cooperative sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)