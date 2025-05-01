Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Unwavering National Prioritization

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is remembered for his 'Nation First' approach, not visiting Pakistan during his tenure despite invitations. His role in India's emergence as a nuclear power and introduction of socialism-oriented policies is celebrated. His humility and respect for team members left a lasting impression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:04 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's political career was marked by his unwavering commitment to the 'Nation First' principle, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot stated. Despite numerous invitations, Singh refrained from visiting Pakistan, believing it was not in India's best interests.

At an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, where eminent personalities like Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Rajiv Shukla gathered, pillars of Singh's legacy, such as the historic nuclear agreement with the US, were highlighted. Pilot credited Singh for India's emergence as a formidable nuclear power, noting his willingness to risk his government for the nation's benefit.

Reflecting on Singh's inclusive leadership from his time as a UPA-II government minister, Pilot emphasized Singh's respect for team members' opinions. Singh's administration saw the introduction of socialist policies like the loan waiver and MGNREGA. Remembered also for his candid response to the 1984 riots, Singh's legacy is one of quiet strength and national dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

