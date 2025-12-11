Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: US and India Chart New Strategic and Economic Pathways

Amid expanding economic and strategic partnerships, US Representative Bill Huizenga emphasized the mutual benefits of US-India cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. New trade deals and deeper cooperation in defense, technology, and energy were highlighted as essential in countering China's influence and achieving broader geopolitical stability in the region.

US Representative Bill Huizenga (Image Source: House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans/YouTube).
US Representative Bill Huizenga underscored the dynamic economic and strategic ties between India and the United States, spotlighting the enthusiasm of American businesses for engaging with India's rapidly growing economy. At a recent hearing, he stressed the importance of furthering these relations to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Highlighting the broader impact of a potential new trade deal under President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, Huizenga pointed out that such an agreement would complement bilateral ties, underlining the significance of joint economic and geopolitical efforts in countering China's regional influence.

Simultaneously, officials in New Delhi were keenly advancing bilateral goals. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in high-level talks with US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker, focusing on key areas such as defense, technology, and trusted supply chains, to solidify both nations' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

