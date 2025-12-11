Australia Prepares for U19 Cricket World Cup Glory with Peake at the Helm

Reigning champions Australia have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, appointing left-hand batter Oliver Peake as captain. Peake, who played a pivotal role in securing Australia's title in South Africa in 2024, is tasked with leading the team in pursuit of consecutive championships.

Peake, who initially joined the 2024 squad as an injury substitute, quickly made his mark by scoring 120 runs in four innings, including an unbeaten 46 in the final against India, helping Australia clinch victory. Recently, Peake impressed with a half-century against England's Ashes squad in Canberra, solidifying his leadership role for the Under-19 World Cup starting January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Under the guidance of coach Tim Nielsen, the Australian team is described as strong and balanced, with focus on complementary skill sets aimed at defending their title. With a mix of experienced players and emerging talent, Australia aims to showcase their strength against teams like Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka in the initial rounds of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)