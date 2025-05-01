Air Marshal Tejinder Singh Takes Charge of IAF's Training Command

In a significant development, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh assumed command as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Training Command of the Indian Air Force on Thursday.

Upon taking charge, Singh honored the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the Training Command War Memorial, highlighting his respect and commitment to service.

An esteemed alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Singh brings with him a wealth of experience, having been commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in 1987. He has accumulated over 4,500 hours of flying time and has held key positions, including the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air Headquarters before his current appointment. A decorated officer, Singh was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2007 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022 for his distinguished service.

(With inputs from agencies.)