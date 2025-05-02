US Stands Firm with India: A Call for South Asian Peace

The United States has reiterated its strong support for India in its fight against terrorism, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful resolution to tensions with Pakistan for regional stability in South Asia. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized the US's commitment during a press briefing.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, engaging in separate dialogues with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, called for a responsible solution to the ongoing unrest. His appeal comes in light of recent attacks which have escalated regional tensions.

Rubio highlighted the United States' commitment to collaborating with India against terrorism while urging Pakistan to engage in meaningful cooperation. He stressed the importance of justice, following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in significant civilian casualties. Both nations have been encouraged to de-escalate tensions and work towards lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)