Congress Accuses BJP of Policy U-Turns: Caste Census Sparks New Row

The Congress party criticized the BJP-led government's decision on conducting a caste census, accusing it of repeatedly opposing and then adopting effective policies due to public pressure. They claim BJP used deflection tactics and cited instances like MGNREGA, Aadhaar, and GST to showcase BJP's pattern of policy u-turns, attributing it to a divisive agenda.

The Congress party has lashed out at the BJP government over its recent decision to conduct a caste census, describing it as a habitual u-turn under public duress and criticism from political opponents.

Congress general secretary Ramesh accused the Modi administration of first disparaging successful policies, like MGNREGA and Aadhaar, before reluctantly adopting them when politically necessary. Such behavior, he suggested, was indicative of the government's focus on diversionary tactics rather than addressing real issues.

On the controversial caste census, which the BJP resisted for years, Ramesh credited the tireless advocacy of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for its eventual implementation. Despite the government's reversal, Congress remains skeptical of BJP motives, questioning timelines and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

