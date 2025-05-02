Left Menu

Assam Panchayat Polls: Voter Turnout and Uncontested Victories Highlight Day One

The first phase of Assam's panchayat elections saw a voter turnout of 8.47% in the initial two hours. With no untoward incidents reported, the elections are being held across 14 districts. The ruling NDA secured numerous seats uncontested, with polls being held post-delimitation of constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:20 IST
Assam Panchayat Polls: Voter Turnout and Uncontested Victories Highlight Day One
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of Assam's panchayat polls kicked off on Friday, with an estimated 8.47% of the electorate voting in the opening two hours. Officials confirmed the peaceful commencement across 14 districts, with polling scheduled to continue until 4:30 PM.

Among the districts, Lakhimpur led with a 14% turnout, whereas Dibrugarh lagged at 7%. Voter eligibility in this phase extends to over 89.59 lakh people, distributed across 12,916 polling booths. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma encouraged citizens to cast their votes, emphasizing the grassroots strengthening of democracy.

The first phase also saw the ruling NDA consolidating its position, with 348 zila and anchalik parishad candidates already elected unopposed. Notably, the BJP and AGP secured significant uncontested victories. The elections follow the recent delimitation of constituencies and are the first of their kind since the constitutional alterations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025