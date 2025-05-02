U.S. Officials Urge Ukraine Peace Amid Trump Administration Turmoil

Two senior U.S. officials have reiterated the call for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, expressing concerns about the conflict's protracted nature. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio communicated these views in separate appearances on Fox News.

The Trump administration appears increasingly impatient with the ongoing hostilities, now in their fourth year. Although President Trump initially promised a swift resolution, a minerals deal with Ukraine has shifted his position. Both Vance and Rubio highlighted the need for both nations to come to terms independently.

In recent developments, Marco Rubio has replaced Mike Waltz as interim national security adviser following Waltz's removal, raising questions about the future of U.S.-Ukraine relations. A new agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine grants the U.S. preferential access to Ukrainian minerals, potentially influencing Russia's stance in upcoming negotiations.

