Congress Demands Action on Pahalgam Attack & Caste Census

Amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, senior Congress members assembled on Friday to deliberate on this critical issue and the recent caste census revelation. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting drew attention to crucial national matters.

Insiders indicated the CWC may urge swift action against Pakistan and push for allocations to expedite the caste census. Emphasizing reform, they support removing the 50% reservation cap and advocating for constitutional adjustments, especially regarding private educational institutions.

Chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the gathering included prominent figures like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The meeting underscored the Congress's pivotal role in prompting the government's decision on caste enumeration, though calls for a clear timeline persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)