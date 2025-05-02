Rahul Gandhi's Triumph in Caste Survey Struggle

In a resounding victory for Congress, the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit has unanimously passed a resolution celebrating the efforts of Rahul Gandhi and the leadership for successfully pushing the government to agree to a caste survey.

The move, attributed largely to Gandhi's persistent advocacy, marks a significant milestone for the party, leading to the government's acceptance of this long-term demand. "The entire credit for this goes to Gandhi and the Congress," declared a party spokesperson.

The meeting also urged Congress workers, especially in the border regions, to stay vigilant and condemned the recent border firing incidents. Calls for an expedited completion of the caste census were made, stressing the need for timely action to benefit the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)