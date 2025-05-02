Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Triumph in Caste Survey Struggle

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress has unanimously adopted a resolution applauding Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership for successfully advocating for a caste survey. The resolution commended Gandhi's effective efforts, which prompted the government to accede to the longstanding demand for a caste survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:02 IST
In a resounding victory for Congress, the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit has unanimously passed a resolution celebrating the efforts of Rahul Gandhi and the leadership for successfully pushing the government to agree to a caste survey.

The move, attributed largely to Gandhi's persistent advocacy, marks a significant milestone for the party, leading to the government's acceptance of this long-term demand. "The entire credit for this goes to Gandhi and the Congress," declared a party spokesperson.

The meeting also urged Congress workers, especially in the border regions, to stay vigilant and condemned the recent border firing incidents. Calls for an expedited completion of the caste census were made, stressing the need for timely action to benefit the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

