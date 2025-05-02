Gujarat Congress Hails Caste Census Decision Influenced by Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat Congress leaders celebrated on Friday as the Centre announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census, crediting party leader Rahul Gandhi for the strategic pressure applied on the Narendra Modi government.

Gathered at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Paldi, led by Himmatsinh Patel and opposition deputy Shailesh Parmar, congress members expressed gratitude towards Rahul Gandhi, as stated in a party release.

The Census announcement came from the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, marking a significant win for Gandhi who advocated for a caste census to ensure social justice, a demand he initially raised during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)