Gujarat Congress Hails Caste Census Decision Influenced by Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat Congress leaders celebrated the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the census, crediting Rahul Gandhi for pressuring the government. The move is seen as a step towards social justice, following Gandhi's persistent calls for a caste census during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:06 IST
Gujarat Congress leaders celebrated on Friday as the Centre announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census, crediting party leader Rahul Gandhi for the strategic pressure applied on the Narendra Modi government.

Gathered at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Paldi, led by Himmatsinh Patel and opposition deputy Shailesh Parmar, congress members expressed gratitude towards Rahul Gandhi, as stated in a party release.

The Census announcement came from the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, marking a significant win for Gandhi who advocated for a caste census to ensure social justice, a demand he initially raised during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2023.

