Democratic Lawmakers Demand Review of Musk's Role in 'Golden Dome' Development

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for a review of Elon Musk's involvement in the 'Golden Dome' missile defense shield project. Other key domestic news includes Trump's actions against Harvard University, employment data, attacks on judges, and policies impacting U.S. migrants and federally funded institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic lawmakers have called for a review of Elon Musk's role in the 'Golden Dome' missile defense shield, raising concerns over SpaceX's involvement. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Greg Casar lead the charge, urging a probe into the procurement process.

U.S. stock index futures rose after better-than-expected April payrolls data assuaged fears over the labor market's health. However, job growth showed signs of slowing, attributed to President Trump's tariff policies, further exacerbating economic uncertainty.

In a separate series of actions, President Trump criticized U.S. judges, vowed to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status, and sought Supreme Court intervention to revoke protected status for Venezuelan migrants. These developments signal escalating tensions across multiple sectors under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

