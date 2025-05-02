Democratic Lawmakers Demand Review of Musk's Role in 'Golden Dome' Development

Democratic lawmakers have called for a review of Elon Musk's role in the 'Golden Dome' missile defense shield, raising concerns over SpaceX's involvement. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Greg Casar lead the charge, urging a probe into the procurement process.

U.S. stock index futures rose after better-than-expected April payrolls data assuaged fears over the labor market's health. However, job growth showed signs of slowing, attributed to President Trump's tariff policies, further exacerbating economic uncertainty.

In a separate series of actions, President Trump criticized U.S. judges, vowed to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status, and sought Supreme Court intervention to revoke protected status for Venezuelan migrants. These developments signal escalating tensions across multiple sectors under the Trump administration.

