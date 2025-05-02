Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Officer's Provocative Remarks Stir Controversy

A former high-ranking Bangladesh army officer, Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman, caused a stir with his controversial Facebook post suggesting a military alliance with China to counter India if it retaliates against Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

The interim government of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus quickly moved to disavow these remarks, stating that Rahman's opinions did not reflect the official stance of Bangladesh's authorities. On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the nation's commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful coexistence, urging all parties to avoid linking the state to Rahman's personal views.

The diplomatic fallout was exacerbated by Chief Adviser Yunus's earlier statements about the strategic significance of India's northeastern states. New Delhi's response included suspending a transhipment facility, adding strain to India-Bangladesh trade relations.

