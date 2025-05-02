Left Menu

Trump Administration Proposes $163 Billion Federal Spending Cut

The Trump administration has proposed a $163 billion reduction in federal spending, affecting over a fifth of non-military spending, while increasing defense and homeland security budgets. Despite the proposal, ultimate decisions on the federal budget will largely depend on the Republican-controlled Congress and ongoing economic considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:08 IST
The Trump administration has unveiled a proposal to slash federal spending by $163 billion next year, targeting over a fifth of non-military expenses while boosting defense and homeland security funding.

A statement from the White House Office of Management and Budget outlined plans to ramp up defense spending by 13% and nearly double homeland security budgets. However, non-defense discretionary expenditure would see a 23% reduction, marking the lowest level since 2017. OMB Director Russ Vought emphasized the need for a historic budget to prioritize Americans and enhance military and security support.

The annual budget request from the White House encompasses economic forecasts and precise spending proposals for each federal department starting October 1. Yet, the Republican-dominated Congress holds the power to draft the actual spending legislation, and historic trends show frequent deviations from White House suggestions. The proposal enters a complex backdrop of proposed spending cuts, a landmark tax-cut bill, and economic turbulence stemming from rising U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

