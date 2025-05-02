Trump Administration Proposes $163 Billion Federal Spending Cut

The Trump administration has unveiled a proposal to slash federal spending by $163 billion next year, targeting over a fifth of non-military expenses while boosting defense and homeland security funding.

A statement from the White House Office of Management and Budget outlined plans to ramp up defense spending by 13% and nearly double homeland security budgets. However, non-defense discretionary expenditure would see a 23% reduction, marking the lowest level since 2017. OMB Director Russ Vought emphasized the need for a historic budget to prioritize Americans and enhance military and security support.

The annual budget request from the White House encompasses economic forecasts and precise spending proposals for each federal department starting October 1. Yet, the Republican-dominated Congress holds the power to draft the actual spending legislation, and historic trends show frequent deviations from White House suggestions. The proposal enters a complex backdrop of proposed spending cuts, a landmark tax-cut bill, and economic turbulence stemming from rising U.S. tariffs.

