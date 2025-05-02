Digital Billboard Drama: Mazon Faces Criticism Over Valencia Flood Management

A New York Times Square billboard has placed Spanish politician Carlos Mazon under scrutiny as it criticized his handling of October's devastating flash floods in Valencia, which claimed 228 lives. The digital sign, orchestrated by the left-wing party Compromis, publicized Mazon's alleged mismanagement during his visit to New York, urging him to reflect on his leadership.

This public shaming comes amid growing calls for Mazon to resign due to his actions on the day torrential rains inundated commuter towns surrounding Valencia. Despite mounting pressure, Mazon remains adamant about retaining his position. The sign displayed in New York includes Mazon's image, with scenes of the floodwaters captured in the background to emphasize the criticism.

While a spokeswoman for the Valencian government declined to comment on the controversial move, Mazon has been active on social media, sharing pictures from his New York meetings as he promotes Valencia. Questions linger over his late alert during the floods, as water surged through the area, causing extensive destruction. An investigation led by a judge is currently underway to delve deeper into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)