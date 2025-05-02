Left Menu

UK-India Trade Talks: Stepping Forward Amid Global Tariff Tensions

British and Indian trade ministers met unexpectedly in London to advance negotiations on a free trade agreement. Talks, initiated in January 2022, were stalled by political changes but are now gaining momentum under the current Labour government, with outstanding issues narrowing down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:37 IST
UK-India Trade Talks: Stepping Forward Amid Global Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, British Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds convened in London with his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal on Friday, aiming to break through impasses in trade negotiations between the two nations. This unexpected meeting comes as both countries endeavor to finalize a free trade agreement that has been in discussion since early 2022. The discussions resumed amidst the backdrop of U.S. tariffs affecting global trade dynamics.

The negotiations have faced delays due to political upheavals within Britain, with four different prime ministers since talks began. However, the Labour government, which rose to power last year, appears poised to seal the deal. Recent discussions have been productive, although a few issues remain, such as tariffs on whisky and automobiles. Industry insiders briefed on the details believe the agreement is within reach.

The deal's significance is heightened by the ongoing pursuit of bilateral arrangements with the U.S. to lift tariffs imposed under the Trump administration. A potential companion agreement includes an investment treaty, which would allow companies protections against policy changes that might adversely impact their investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025