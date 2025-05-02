Germany's Spy Agency Labels AfD as Extremist, Sparks Debate on Democracy

Germany's domestic intelligence service, the BfV, has intensified scrutiny on the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) by officially designating it as 'extremist'. This classification, based on a damning 1,100-page report, accuses the AfD of fostering racist and anti-Muslim sentiments that undermine German democracy.

As a result of this move, the security service now has broader capacity to intercept communications and recruit informants within the party. This assessment reignites national debate on potentially banning the AfD, a subject that's divided German political circles as the party racks up record poll numbers.

Amid these developments, the AfD's co-leaders vow to legally challenge what they describe as defamatory attacks meant to stifle their political influence. Meanwhile, Germany's new government, led by the conservatives, is tasked with deciding how best to address the rising influence of the AfD while safeguarding democratic principles.

