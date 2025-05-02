Prince Harry Calls for Government Intervention in Security Review

Prince Harry has appealed to Britain's top officials to reevaluate his security provisions following his unsuccessful legal challenge regarding their modifications after he relinquished his royal duties.

In an interview with the BBC, the Duke of Sussex specifically implored Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to scrutinize the current processes.

The prince expressed his concerns that the specialist body responsible for reviewing his security arrangements needs to be thoroughly assessed. Harry's appeal reflects ongoing tensions regarding his safety post his exit from official royal roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)