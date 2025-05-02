Left Menu

Prince Harry Calls for Government Intervention in Security Review

Prince Harry has urged Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Interior Minister Yvette Cooper to reassess his security arrangements after losing a legal challenge against changes implemented following his departure from royal responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:08 IST
Prince Harry Calls for Government Intervention in Security Review
Prince Harry
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry has appealed to Britain's top officials to reevaluate his security provisions following his unsuccessful legal challenge regarding their modifications after he relinquished his royal duties.

In an interview with the BBC, the Duke of Sussex specifically implored Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to scrutinize the current processes.

The prince expressed his concerns that the specialist body responsible for reviewing his security arrangements needs to be thoroughly assessed. Harry's appeal reflects ongoing tensions regarding his safety post his exit from official royal roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025