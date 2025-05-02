Prince Harry Calls for Government Intervention in Security Review
Prince Harry has urged Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Interior Minister Yvette Cooper to reassess his security arrangements after losing a legal challenge against changes implemented following his departure from royal responsibilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prince Harry has appealed to Britain's top officials to reevaluate his security provisions following his unsuccessful legal challenge regarding their modifications after he relinquished his royal duties.
In an interview with the BBC, the Duke of Sussex specifically implored Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to scrutinize the current processes.
The prince expressed his concerns that the specialist body responsible for reviewing his security arrangements needs to be thoroughly assessed. Harry's appeal reflects ongoing tensions regarding his safety post his exit from official royal roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arya Samaj Marriages: Court Upholds Validity Amidst Legal Challenge
Tensions Rise Over Federal Reserve Leadership Amid Trump's Legal Challenges
Medha Patkar's Defamation Case: Courtroom Drama and Legal Challenges
Rikers Island Federal Agent Plan Faces Legal Challenge
FEMA Funding Controversy: Compliance Amid Legal Challenges