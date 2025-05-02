Left Menu

Germany's 'Extremist' Designation Fuels AfD Controversy

Germany's spy agency has labeled the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as 'extremist', allowing tighter surveillance which the party calls a 'blow against democracy.' The move, supported by a detailed report, stirs debate on the party's future, possible bans, and impact on democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:51 IST
Germany's domestic intelligence agency has classified the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as 'extremist', escalating monitoring efforts of the nation's largest opposition party. This designation enables intelligence services to employ more aggressive surveillance techniques including informant recruitment and communication interception.

Key to this classification is the AfD's alleged promotion of an 'ethnically defined concept' that undermines segments of the German population and breaches human dignity. The intelligence services cite the party's anti-migrant and anti-Muslim notions as a fundamental threat, exacerbating social tensions and advocating hostility toward minorities.

The move comes after the AfD's legal challenges to its previous classification were dismissed in court. Political backlash and international commentary have been swift, with figures like U.S. Secretary of State questioning the measure while Italian political leaders and Elon Musk defend the party. As debates continue, the future of the AfD, which has secured significant parliamentary representation, remains uncertain amid discussions of potential bans and funding cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

