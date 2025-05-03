Left Menu

Sitharaman Rebuts DMK's 'Caste Census Victory' Claim

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman refuted the DMK's assertion that the Centre's caste enumeration decision is a state victory. She emphasized that the data would aid marginalized communities and dismissed claims of favoritism toward corporates. Sitharaman also addressed allegations about fund allocations to Tamil Nadu.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dismissed the DMK government's assertion that the inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming census is a 'hard-earned victory' for the Tamil Nadu party. She accused the DMK of seeking political mileage without real concerns.

Sitharaman stated that the Union Cabinet approved the caste census to ensure better support for impoverished and marginalized sections. She cited an incident in Tamil Nadu where human waste allegedly contaminated drinking water, blaming the state of governance under DMK's rule.

Addressing concerns about potential corporate favoritism, Sitharaman defended the central government, citing investments as independent of political bias, and highlighted that previous Congress governments facilitated investment moves, such as the Vizhinjam Port handover.

