Speculation Over K Sudhakaran’s Role as KPCC Chief Intensifies

K Sudhakaran, KPCC chief, faces rumors of his potential replacement, despite recent discussions with top Congress leaders. Sudhakaran remains poised to accept any decision made by the party high command, amidst support for his leadership in securing electoral victories.

Updated: 03-05-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:46 IST
Sudhakaran
  • Country:
  • India

Amid swirling rumors of a leadership change within the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, current KPCC chief K Sudhakaran stated he was not aware of any imminent move by the party high command to replace him. Speaking to reporters, Sudhakaran expressed his willingness to comply with any decisions from the leadership.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP recently met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss Kerala's political landscape. He clarified that there were no conversations about his potential removal during these discussions.

Speculation regarding Sudhakaran's position has been persistent, with suggestions that Congress MP Anto Antony might replace him. Earlier reports also led Shashi Tharoor, a member of the Congress Working Committee, to support Sudhakaran due to electoral gains achieved under his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

