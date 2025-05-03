Left Menu

Former Labour Activist Kim Moon-soo Joins Presidential Race

Kim Moon-soo, once a labour activist and now a conservative figure, becomes the People Power Party's presidential candidate in South Korea after Yoon Suk Yeol's removal. Kim, who served as labor minister, competes against Lee Jae-myung, leading in polls, with promises of business-friendly policies.

Updated: 03-05-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:29 IST
South Korea's political landscape takes a significant turn as the People Power Party selects former labor minister Kim Moon-soo as their presidential candidate. This development follows the dismissal of Yoon Suk Yeol due to his controversial martial law declaration.

Kim will face formidable competition from Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party, who currently enjoys a substantial lead in the polls against conservative rivals. Despite his past as a labor activist, Kim has embraced conservative ideals and served as labor minister under Yoon's administration.

The Constitutional Court's decision to remove Yoon for exceeding his authority has set the stage for this crucial election. Kim's campaign focuses on promoting business-friendly policies, seeking to garner support amidst the political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

