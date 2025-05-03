Congress Accused of Boosting Pakistan's Morale, BJP Criticizes Channi's Remarks on Balakot Strikes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday criticized the Congress party, accusing it of providing 'oxygen' to Pakistan. This allegation followed Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi's skeptical remarks about the authenticity of the Balakot air strikes succeeding the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra expressed his discontent at a press conference, implying that Congress members seem more aligned with Pakistani interests than Indian. He highlighted a pattern among Congress leaders, where their public remarks often conflict with the party's official resolutions.

Patra called out several Congress figures for their controversial statements that he claims undermined national interests and bolstered Pakistan's stance. He further criticized opposition figures, pointing out their commentary for being utilized by Pakistan to question the Indian government's military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)