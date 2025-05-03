Harmony in Tragedy: A Widow's Plea for Unity

Amid the nation's grief following the Pahalgam terror attack, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has praised Himanshi Narwal, widow of victim Lt. Vinay Narwal, for her unwavering call for communal harmony. Mufti regards Himanshi's plea as an inspiration for the nation.

Himanshi Narwal, who lost her husband barely a week after their wedding, implores the Indian public to avoid targeting Muslims and Kashmiris, seeking peace and justice instead. Her poignant message arrives in stark contrast to comments made by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who suggested external support in the attack.

Mufti criticized Abdullah's statement as misleading and divisive, potentially fueling harmful stereotypes against Kashmiris and Muslims. Her statements highlight the urgent need for unity amid the aftermath of the tragedy, which has left a deep scar on the nation.

