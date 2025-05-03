Karnataka Govt Forms Anti-Communal Task Force Following Suhas Shetty Murder

In a decisive move to curb rising communal tensions, Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, disclosed that eight individuals have been apprehended for their involvement in the murder of Suhas Shetty, associated with the Bajrang Dal and key accused in the 2022 Mohammed Fazil case.

Addressing the press, Parameshwara emphasized the state's commitment to peace, revealing plans for an anti-communal task force. This initiative aims to prevent further tensions in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, regions notorious for incidents fueled by communal discord.

He stressed the zero-tolerance approach to communal forces, urging strict measures against instigators, irrespective of their political clout, and confirmed the task force's authority to investigate past riots and take resolute action against provocateurs.

