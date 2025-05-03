Left Menu

Fiery Words: Karnataka Minister's Bold War Stance Against Pakistan

Karnataka's Minister, Zameer Ahmed Khan, expressed his willingness to fight against Pakistan, even suggesting he'd volunteer for a suicide mission if asked by national leaders. His fierce remarks prompted Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to urge reliance on the military and discretion in public statements.

Zameer Ahmed Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has made controversial remarks, declaring his readiness to combat Pakistan for his country. The regional leader revealed that if tasked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he would not hesitate to undertake a suicide mission for the nation.

Speaking candidly to the press, Khan emphasized his nationalist spirit, stating, ''We are Indians, with no ties to Pakistan. I am prepared to fight for India. If needed, I will carry a suicide bomb—this is a serious commitment, not mere rhetoric.''

In response, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called Khan's statements childish, advising him to trust in India's military forces and to refrain from public pronouncements that could undermine soldier morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

