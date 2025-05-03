Karnataka Backs National Caste Census Amid Diverse Sub-Castes
Karnataka welcomes the Centre's decision for a national caste census. Minister Eshwar Khandre highlights the need due to 90-100 sub-castes in the state. The necessity of a centralized approach stems from concerns over transparency in state-led surveys. Karnataka, Bihar, and Telangana have pursued their own initiatives.
In a significant political development, Karnataka's Minister Eshwar Khandre has expressed strong support for the Centre's decision to conduct a nationwide caste census. Karnataka, which has documented 90-100 sub-castes, views this move as essential for transparent and accurate data collection. Khandre emphasized that the diverse sub-castes have already been codified and are under governmental review.
The issue of conducting a caste census has been contentious, particularly as census activities fall under the Union's jurisdiction according to Article 246 of the Constitution. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently noted that some states' independent caste enumerations have been clouded by political motivations, potentially jeopardizing the integrity of social data. Vaishnaw stated that integrating caste enumeration into the main census is crucial to avoid such pitfalls.
States like Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana have already undertaken their own caste surveys, with Telangana also achieving a notable 42 percent reservation for backward classes. Additionally, the Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes has completed its socio-economic and educational survey, awaiting further action from the state's cabinet. This initiative, if advanced, would make Karnataka the second Congress-ruled state to publish such a report, following Telangana's example.
