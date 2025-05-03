Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge: Germany Faces Uproar over AfD Classification

Germany's decision to classify the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a right-wing extremist group sparks international backlash, including criticism from US officials and support from tech billionaire Elon Musk. The move intensifies political discourse as Germany approaches the anniversary of World War II's end.

Updated: 03-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:29 IST
  • Germany

Germany faces international criticism from US officials over the decision to label the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a right-wing extremist group. The move has ignited political tensions between the two nations, with tech billionaire Elon Musk also weighing in with his support for the AfD.

The timing of the classification has added layers of complexity to Germany's political landscape, coming just days before the commemoration of World War II's end. Meanwhile, Germany is also navigating its internal political dynamics, with a significant coalition deal approved and upcoming elections for a new chancellor.

This decision by Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has provoked broader debates about democratic processes and political persecution. The AfD, having secured the second-largest vote share in recent elections, insists on defending itself against what it perceives as politically motivated attacks.

