Left Menu

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's Sudden Return: Mysterious Health Crisis

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic returned home from the US due to a health emergency after consulting doctors. He was hospitalized in Belgrade, cutting short his visit and meetings, including one with Rudy Giuliani. Vucic's condition remains undisclosed, though he is known to have high blood pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:33 IST
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's Sudden Return: Mysterious Health Crisis
Aleksandar Vucic
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic abruptly returned to Serbia from the United States following an unspecified health emergency, as reported by state-run RTS television.

During his visit to Miami, Vucic met with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and expressed hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump. However, he fell ill during a meeting and, after consulting doctors, decided to fly back to Serbia.

Upon reaching Belgrade, he was admitted to the Military Hospital. Details of his health condition remain unclear, with his office stating further information will be provided later. Vucic, 55, has a known history of high blood pressure and is scheduled to visit Russia for a Victory Day parade soon, despite EU concerns over Serbia's EU membership bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025