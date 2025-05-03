Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's Sudden Return: Mysterious Health Crisis

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic abruptly returned to Serbia from the United States following an unspecified health emergency, as reported by state-run RTS television.

During his visit to Miami, Vucic met with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and expressed hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump. However, he fell ill during a meeting and, after consulting doctors, decided to fly back to Serbia.

Upon reaching Belgrade, he was admitted to the Military Hospital. Details of his health condition remain unclear, with his office stating further information will be provided later. Vucic, 55, has a known history of high blood pressure and is scheduled to visit Russia for a Victory Day parade soon, despite EU concerns over Serbia's EU membership bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)