Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's Sudden Return: Mysterious Health Crisis
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic returned home from the US due to a health emergency after consulting doctors. He was hospitalized in Belgrade, cutting short his visit and meetings, including one with Rudy Giuliani. Vucic's condition remains undisclosed, though he is known to have high blood pressure.
- Country:
- Serbia
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic abruptly returned to Serbia from the United States following an unspecified health emergency, as reported by state-run RTS television.
During his visit to Miami, Vucic met with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and expressed hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump. However, he fell ill during a meeting and, after consulting doctors, decided to fly back to Serbia.
Upon reaching Belgrade, he was admitted to the Military Hospital. Details of his health condition remain unclear, with his office stating further information will be provided later. Vucic, 55, has a known history of high blood pressure and is scheduled to visit Russia for a Victory Day parade soon, despite EU concerns over Serbia's EU membership bid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We want to make a bright new world: US Vice President JD Vance on Donald Trump's policy approach.
US President Donald Trump calls PM Modi, condemns terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: MEA.
President Donald Trump wants India to grow: US Vice President JD Vance in Jaipur.
Trade relations must be based on fairness: US Vice President JD Vance on President Donald Trump's trade policy.
President Donald Trump wants to build a future with our partners: US Vice President JD Vance in Jaipur.