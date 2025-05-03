Water Wars: Haryana Challenges Punjab on BBMB Decision

In a heated dispute over water-sharing, Haryana has criticized the Punjab government for its failure to release the state's share of water as per the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision. Haryana Minister Shruti Chaudhary condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's 'undemocratic action' that has left Haryana deprived of its rightful share of water, following an all-party meeting on the issue.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on both states to maintain peace and urged the Punjab government to comply with the BBMB's directive to release 8,500 cusecs of water. Highlighting the drinking water concerns, Saini mentioned that Haryana is receiving 17% less water than its allocation, calling for immediate action to resolve the crisis.

The concern arises amid Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's recent comments on falling water levels in major reservoirs. Meanwhile, Haryana remains steadfast in its demand for the implementation of the April 23rd BBMB decision, reaffirming their appeal for peace amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)