Water Wars: Haryana Challenges Punjab on BBMB Decision

Haryana confronts Punjab over water-sharing issues, criticizing Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann for not honoring BBMB's directive to release water. In an all-party meeting, Haryana officials emphasized the urgency, urging Punjab to adhere to the BBMB's April resolution. Tensions rise as water scarcity looms large over both states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:17 IST
Haryana Minister Shruti Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated dispute over water-sharing, Haryana has criticized the Punjab government for its failure to release the state's share of water as per the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision. Haryana Minister Shruti Chaudhary condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's 'undemocratic action' that has left Haryana deprived of its rightful share of water, following an all-party meeting on the issue.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on both states to maintain peace and urged the Punjab government to comply with the BBMB's directive to release 8,500 cusecs of water. Highlighting the drinking water concerns, Saini mentioned that Haryana is receiving 17% less water than its allocation, calling for immediate action to resolve the crisis.

The concern arises amid Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's recent comments on falling water levels in major reservoirs. Meanwhile, Haryana remains steadfast in its demand for the implementation of the April 23rd BBMB decision, reaffirming their appeal for peace amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

