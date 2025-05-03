Left Menu

Trump's AI-Pope Image Sparks Outrage and Amusement

President Donald Trump's AI-generated photo depicting himself as the pope stirred controversy among Catholics and Republicans alike. The image, posted on Truth Social, comes amid the selection process for a new pope. Critics view it as an insult to the Catholic faith, while supporters dismiss it as a joke.

Updated: 03-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:09 IST
Trump

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated photo showing himself as the pope, just as cardinals gather to choose a successor for the late Pope Francis. The image, posted on Trump's Truth Social platform, shows him in full papal attire, prompting a backlash.

The White House reposted the photo, adding to the controversy. Critics, including some Republicans, denounced the image as disrespectful. Meanwhile, Trump supporters, gathered in West Palm Beach, dismissed the uproar as an overreaction to what they saw as a light-hearted joke.

Vatican officials have declined to comment on the image. As the Catholic Church prepares to elect a new pope, the incident spotlights the ongoing divisions over Trump's influence and style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

