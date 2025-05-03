Trump's AI-Pope Image Sparks Outrage and Amusement

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated photo showing himself as the pope, just as cardinals gather to choose a successor for the late Pope Francis. The image, posted on Trump's Truth Social platform, shows him in full papal attire, prompting a backlash.

The White House reposted the photo, adding to the controversy. Critics, including some Republicans, denounced the image as disrespectful. Meanwhile, Trump supporters, gathered in West Palm Beach, dismissed the uproar as an overreaction to what they saw as a light-hearted joke.

Vatican officials have declined to comment on the image. As the Catholic Church prepares to elect a new pope, the incident spotlights the ongoing divisions over Trump's influence and style.

(With inputs from agencies.)