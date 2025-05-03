Diplomatic Dialogue: India and Pakistan's Rising Tensions Amid Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions between India and Pakistan have reached a boiling point. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov contacted Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, advocating for a peaceful resolution based on the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

The Russian embassy detailed Lavrov's conversation with Jaishankar, stressing the need for diplomatic dialogue following the April 22 attack that killed 26 civilians. Lavrov emphasized resolving disagreements politically, according to longstanding bilateral agreements.

Amidst calls for calm from international powers like the US and EU, India has announced punitive actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties. Pakistan retaliated by closing its airspace and halting trade with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)