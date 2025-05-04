Tensions Soar: Japan and China Clash Over Airspace

In a renewed conflict over territorial claims, Japan and China have accused each other of airspace violations around the contentious East China Sea islands.

Japan's Foreign Ministry issued a stern protest against Beijing after a Chinese helicopter reportedly breached Japanese airspace near the Senkaku islands. As a countermeasure, Japan scrambled its fighter jets.

China, on its part, claimed a Japanese civilian aircraft had violated its airspace around the islands, further straining diplomatic ties. Both nations have lodged protests, signaling escalated tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)