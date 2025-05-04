Tensions Soar: Japan and China Clash Over Airspace
Japan and China are involved in a heated dispute over airspace violations around the East China Sea islands. Japan accuses a Chinese helicopter of entering its territorial waters, prompting a protest. In retaliation, China lodged a protest against Japan for similar airspace intrusions, escalating the regional tension.
In a renewed conflict over territorial claims, Japan and China have accused each other of airspace violations around the contentious East China Sea islands.
Japan's Foreign Ministry issued a stern protest against Beijing after a Chinese helicopter reportedly breached Japanese airspace near the Senkaku islands. As a countermeasure, Japan scrambled its fighter jets.
China, on its part, claimed a Japanese civilian aircraft had violated its airspace around the islands, further straining diplomatic ties. Both nations have lodged protests, signaling escalated tensions in the region.
