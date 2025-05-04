Union Minister Demands Expulsion of Unauthorized Pakistani Residents from India
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has called for the identification and deportation of all Pakistani citizens residing illegally in India, focusing on West Bengal. This follows the arrest of a Pakistani woman who overstayed her visa for 45 years. Majumdar criticized the state government for inadequate surveillance and noncooperation with federal guidelines.
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has urged authorities to identify and deport Pakistani citizens illegally residing in India, with a particular focus on West Bengal. This demand comes after West Bengal Police arrested a Pakistani woman who allegedly overstayed in Chandannagar for 45 years, highlighting surveillance issues.
Majumdar, also the BJP's West Bengal president, criticized the state government for failing to cooperate with federal guidelines that call for the deportation of illegal immigrants, especially after the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He announced that demonstrations would be held at district headquarters to push the demand.
The Minister highlighted the need for a Citizens' Register to curb illegal immigration, citing issues with the India-Bangladesh border fence. He also emphasized that the central government is striving to secure the release of BSF jawan P K Shaw, captured by Pakistan Rangers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
