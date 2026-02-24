Trump's Immigration Overhaul: A New Era of Enforcement

Since his return to the White House in 2025, President Donald Trump has ramped up immigration enforcement, focusing on undocumented migrants residing in the U.S. His administration pledged to deport one million immigrants annually, a significant escalation from the prior administration's approach.

Data from the Deportation Data Project reveals that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an average of 746 people daily, more than doubling the average rate from previous years. The aggressive push includes major sweeps in urban areas, leading to frequent clashes with local communities and scrutinizing enforcement tactics.

Meanwhile, legal battles ensue as the administration attempts to strip legal status from immigrants under Temporary Protected Status and reevaluate refugee and asylum seeker processes. Despite various enforcement measures, deportations remain a logistical challenge. Public opinion on Trump's immigration policies is increasingly polarized as the administration navigates its complex strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)