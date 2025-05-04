Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit to Russia Amidst Global Tensions

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is set to visit Russia from May 7-10, to attend the Victory Day Parade and discuss bilateral and international issues with President Putin. This visit marks Xi's ongoing diplomatic engagements indicating China's supportive stance towards Russia amidst global tensions.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is scheduled to embark on an official visit to Russia from May 7 to May 10, a trip confirmed by the Kremlin on Sunday. During this visit, Xi will participate in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, alongside other international leaders.

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi's itinerary includes critical discussions on enhancing the comprehensive partnership and strategic alliance between the two nations, addressing international and regional issues. Key bilateral documents are expected to be signed.

This will be Xi's third trip to Russia since the commencement of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022. China's position has been officially neutral, although it has supported Russia's narrative of Western provocation and continues to fulfill Moscow's needs for critical components in weapons production.

