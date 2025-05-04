Left Menu

Xi Jinping to Visit Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from May 7-10 to discuss further development of Sino-Russian relations with President Vladimir Putin. The visit includes signing several bilateral documents and attending the Victory Day celebrations, amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Russia from May 7-10, where he will engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The discussions will focus on expanding the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between the nations.

Xi's itinerary includes signing bilateral agreements and attending the Victory Day celebrations, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. This visit highlights the strengthening ties between the two countries amid global geopolitical challenges.

Meanwhile, heightening tensions between India and Pakistan over recent terror incidents have prompted a change in India's representation at the Victory Day parade. Originally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be represented by Deputy Defence Minister Sanjay Seth.

