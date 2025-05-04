Tensions Escalate: First Drone Attack on Port Sudan by RSF

The Rapid Support Forces executed their first drone strike on Port Sudan, focusing on a military airbase and civilian properties. The action signifies a new phase in the prolonged conflict against Sudan's military, further destabilizing the region.

This attack comes after RSF's intensified drone campaign, including a recent assault on a key power plant north of Khartoum. As the military strengthens its hold over the capital, RSF forces advance in peripheral regions.

Humanitarian groups report widespread atrocities in conflict zones, with accusations of war crimes levied against RSF. The ongoing war has uprooted millions, leading to famine and massive displacements, with a death toll potentially much higher than the reported 24,000.

